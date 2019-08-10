ALBION — Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility and Wexford of Indiana have welcomed Amanda Nutt to the Addiction Recovery Services Department as an addiction recovery specialist.
Nutt first learned about Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility when she was part of a tour in the fall of 2016. When hearing of the addiction recovery specialist position with Wexford/Repucare, she remembered all she had learned about the mission and vision of successful re-entry and was eager to join the team.
Prior to joining the department, Nutt was employed by DeKalb County Community Corrections. She completed both her undergraduate degree in criminal justice and her master’s degree in criminal justice and forensic psychology at Trine University. Her capstone for her master’s degree was creating a program to assist in managing with the opioid crisis.
“Ms. Nutt seems to be a great addition to the already talented and skilled team of corrections professions at the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility,” said Warden Charles Bowen.
