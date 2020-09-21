AUBURN — The DeKalb County Airport has received word of a $1.7 million grant toward its runway extension project.
The grant will pay for extending C.R. 62 one-half mile east to C.R. 31, allowing the airport to close a short stretch of C.R. 29 to accommodate the runway extension.
Airport officials received word from Chris Crabtree, senior advisor to U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, that the airport will be awarded $150,000 in its annual entitlement, $1,406,758 in Federal Aviation Administration discretionary funds and $172,973 in CARES Act (COVID-19 relief) money for a total of $1,729,731. The grant was anticipated to be available for signing Tuesday or Wednesday.
Only three weeks ago, airport officials expressed disappointment when it appeared the road funding would be delayed.
“We were originally in line to get this grant, but due to unforeseen circumstances of the CARES Act, we were knocked out of contention,” airport manager Russ Couchman said Monday. “Once the issue was brought to the attention of Mr. Crabtree and Rep. Banks, along with Sens. (Mike) Braun and (Todd) Young, they were able to work with the FAA to find the funding.”
Couchman added, “We are extremely pleased and grateful for all the help we received during this process. Without our elected officials working on our behalf, this project would have been pushed back at least another year.”
The Federal Aviation Administration last year approved a plan to extend the DeKalb County Airport runway to 7,100 feet. The runway now measures 5,000 feet.
A future federal grant is expected to pay 90% of the estimated $8 million cost of extending the runway, with a state grant adding 5% and the local DeKalb Airport Authority paying 5%, or approximately $400,000.
The runway would extend toward the east. Aircraft could use the full 7,100 feet of the expanded runway for takeoffs. The enlarged runway would provide 6,350 feet of landing zone for Runway 27 (facing west) and 6,400 feet land for Runway 9 (facing east).
“The next steps forward once the road is constructed will be to begin constructing the runway extension, which includes significant earthwork, relocation of navigational aids, paving and a taxiway extension to match the runway length,” Couchman said. “Once that is all done, the entire runway will be overlaid and made new. We anticipate being in some form of construction for the next three years.”
