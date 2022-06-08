AUBURN — Jobs are plentiful within the city.
That was the message relayed during Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting as members of the council presented their findings from their annual meetings with local businesses who have tax abatements with the city.
Those businesses who are granted tax abatements from Indiana municipalities are subject to yearly certification of their abatement to make sure they comply with terms of the abatement.
All of the council members who spoke said many of the local companies are having problems finding the needed workers.
In all, 12 businesses were visited, with the majority of them having stable employment and several having more employees than projected on their tax abatement forms.
Those businesses included Hopes Landing, 316 Real Estate LLC (Credent Wealth Management), Team Quality Services, Tempest Technologies, SCP Limited, Aludyne, Metal Technologies, Contitech USA Inc., Auburn Gear, Tower, Rieke and Metal X.
When discussing Auburn Gear, Councilman Kevin Webb said, “They are looking for more employees like everyone else.”
Several of the businesses are also seeing growth with a couple of them considering expansion projects. Aludyne is one of them with 254 employees, Councilman Denny Ketzenberger said the plant is possibly looking at a 25,000-square-foot expansion.
He also highlighted SCP Limited who had $20 million in sales last year.
Councilwoman Natalie DeWitt said The Strawman Group (Team Quality Services) is continuing to see growth as employees become available.
During the meeting, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley questioned the council on the potential of purchasing additional real estate on the south side of the city.
The Dickman homestead located south of the city’s Water Pollution Control facility is up for auction on Tuesday and the mayor is looking for input from the council.
The city already owns the former Dickman-owned mobile home park, which is due south of the plant.
Ley said the land could be used for expansion in the future and the land could be of some value to the city.
“I am not lobbying for this,” Ley said, just presenting the opportunity.
An executive session will be held on Monday to discuss the purchase of real estate, which is allowed under the Indiana Open Door Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.