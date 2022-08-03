AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate personal injury accidents on Tuesday.
At 6:57 p.m., deputies responded to the corner of C.R. 56 and C.R. 35 for a report of a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, they found Blake Harris, 28, of Hamilton, with minor injuries.
Police said Harris was turning left onto C.R. 56 from C.R. 35 when he failed to see a southbound vehicle driven by Sidney Ripley, 28, of Fort Wayne.
Ripley’s 2016 Honda CRV struck the passenger side of Harris’ 1998 Saturn SL1. Harris had injuries to his face, but refused medical attention at the scene.
Both vehicles were total losses. The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Jackson Township Fire Department.
The other accident on C.R. 427 and C.R. 34 occurred at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said William Maxfield, 50, of Auburn, was traveling north on C.R. 427 when he stopped at the intersection of C.R. 34 to allow traffic to clear before turning west onto C.R. 34. He was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Tayler Best, 31, of Auburn, who was also traveling north on C.R. 427.
Both drivers complained of back pain. Best was transported to an area hospital by Parkview EMS. Police said Maxfield sought his own treatment at an area hospital after the crash.
Best’s 2004 Ford Escape and Maxfield’s 2001 Ford Sport Trac were declared complete losses.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department, Waterloo Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.