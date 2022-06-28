HAMILTON — There will be a wide array of activities in Hamilton on Saturday celebrating Americana: Past, Present, Forever this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The day’s events will begin at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at the Hamilton Fish & Game Club located on the south end of the town.
The annual 5K run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. from downtown Hamilton. The 5K route will take participants north on North Wayne Street to Hamilton Lake Lane 150 where it will make its way along the east side of the lake and back to downtown Hamilton.
The Hamilton Lions Club will once again be cooking barbecue chicken next to the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department. Chicken is available while supplies last.
Events downtown will begin at 10 a.m. with the annual pet, bike and trike parade followed by the crowning of the tot king and queen at 10:30 a.m.
A dedication to veterans will take place at the Hamilton Public Beach at 11:30 a.m. before the parade begins at noon. Grand marshals of this year’s parade are Bob and Jean Howard.
The annual duck race will be held at the public beach after the parade.
The day will come to a close at Double H Farms, 7100 South S.R. 1, Hamilton with fireworks at dusk. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Food will be available on the grounds from Fire & Ice Italian Ice and Beached Boys Grill.
The fireworks are free, but a freewill donation will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.