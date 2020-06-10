AUBURN — For the second time in a week, peaceful protesters gathered on the sidewalk of the north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse Tuesday, calling for racial justice, equality and police reform.
“I Can’t Breathe: a peaceful protest in Auburn” originally was scheduled for last Thursday. It was postponed because the event’s organizer, Amber Pierce of Auburn, said threats had been received and she needed more time to refine her plans.
Despite the cancellation, another peaceful protect came together last Thursday and attracted about 40 people. Tuesday’s event drew a much larger crowd, and by 4:30 p.m., about 90 people lined the sidewalk displaying signs.
“It’s something that needs to happen in Auburn,” Pierce said. “I think it’s time for people to see it.”
Prior to Tuesday’s protest, Pierce said, she and other event organizers met with law enforcement and community leaders to discuss their plans and that they were supportive of the event. Pierce said law enforcement representatives spoke with them briefly at the start of Tuesday’s protest.
“They were telling us to stay safe,” she added.
“End qualified immunity,” “White silence is violence,” “Cast a vote for change,” “Black skin is not a weapon” and “We all bleed the same color” were just a few of the messages echoed by protesters. At one point, protesters joined together in the chant, “Police reform now.”
Several feet away from the gathering stood a lone protester displaying his message, “White lives matter.”
Tara Mumaw brought her two daughters, Kennedy, 9, and Kensley, 8, to the event. She said it was the girls’ idea to attend after she gave them the “Readers’ Digest” version of the death of George Floyd during his arrest by Minneapolis police on May 25, which has since sparked protests in cities across the nation.
“They know it’s wrong,” Mumaw said, adding that her daughters asked what they could do.
“We feel like this is something we can do,” she said of sharing their message in peaceful protest. “We’re raising them up to know this is wrong and hatred is not in our heart.”
Madison Miazgowicz said she believes events such as Tuesday’s peaceful protest provide an “on-ramp for conversation.”
A protester displaying a sign with the message, “Respect existence or expect resistance,” said those attending the gathering were together to support a cause and were “unified as one.”
Tara Lee’s message advocated that “Black is a beautiful color.”
“We are all equal and belong in the same race, and that’s the human race,” Lee said.
