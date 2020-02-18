AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Dana Gillison of the 100 block of Orchard Valley Drive, Avilla, was sentenced to 90 days, which may be served on home detention, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation through Feb. 12, 2021, and was fined $1.
Adam Sampson of the 300 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was sentenced to 28- days in jail and was fined $1 for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 100 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Joshua Bateman of the 200 block of East Morgan Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentence may be served on home detention. He was placed on probation through Aug. 13, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Chrissy Cope of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 270 days, which may be served on home detention, and fined $1 for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kimberly Hendrickson of the 100 block of South Seventh Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She received one year of probation and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Timothy Jones of the 300 block of East 1st Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 192 hours in jail and fined $25 for public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Emma Grimm of the 1000 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for burglary, a Level 5 felony. The sentence may be served on work release. She was placed on probation through Feb. 13, 2023, and was fined $1.
Eli Jacobs of the 4900 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days which have been served, for possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for up to one year and was fined $1.
Jerry Chambers of the 300 block of West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to three days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Lake Grampton of the 1300 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $75 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Gilpin of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rayana Secrest of the 1100 block of Virginia Lane, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
