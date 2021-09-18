AUBURN — A building in Auburn has been named in memory of its former owner.
Located in the 200 block of North Jackson Street, the building is occupied by three businesses — Christian Counseling Center, Brightpoint and Kim’s Korner Music & More.
Owner Kim Randinelli has named the building JR’s Place, in memory of her father, the late Jack Randinelli.
Mr. Randinelli was a well-known member of the Auburn community. He was a founding father of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, had served as a member of Auburn’s Board of Public Works and Safety and volunteered in numerous capacities in the community. Mr. Randinelli and his family were the former operators of Martha’s Popcorn Stand in Auburn, which he purchased as a hobby.
Charting the history of the North Jackson Street building, Kim Randinelli said the property belonged to her great-grandfather, Amos Adams, and originally was a house.
“In 1964, Amos purchased the house and tore it down and built an office building. It has been occupied by many doctors, and businesses over the years. When Amos passed away, this and another office building on 9th Street, plus the house behind the office building was left to my dad, Jack,” Randinelli explained.
When Randinelli returned to Auburn after college, she was looking for a place to stay, she said.
The house behind the Jackson Street building also belonged to her father. He had rented it to Ernestine Parish for 25 years and she had decided to move closer to her family in Fort Wayne, Randinelli added.
“So, the house now was available for rent. As they say, ‘timing is everything!’ With 33 years of fixing this older home, I can say this house was meant for me,” she said.
“The building that belonged to my great-grandfather, my father, and now me will continue with great pride.”
She invites members of the public to drive by and take a look at the improvements the building has undergone over the past few years.
“I’m very proud to be a part of downtown Auburn history,” Randinelli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.