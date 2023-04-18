Michael D. Ley-R
Seeking re-election, Mayor of Auburn
1. Why should voters select you to continue serving as Auburn’s mayor?
I believe Auburn is on the move like we saw in the 1980’s! We have worked tirelessly for the last 3+ years; promoting our community to businesses, developers, and investors, identifying and improving our infrastructure needs, adding to our quality of place through our parks systems, trails, and downtown development and promoting and getting involved with programs and services that directly benefit our citizens.
I am a full-time Mayor that not only manages the city from my office but enjoys getting my hands dirty helping our city departments provide the excellent services they offer. My family and I have been very invested in this community in years past and will be in the future.
I have been fiscally responsible and accountable yet able to leverage our monies to invest in our city as well as partner with private investment that has created the development and investments we see happening currently.
I can make tough decisions if needed. I have proven this. I will continue to make the best interests of our community a driving factor in all decisions while listening to your ideas, recommendations, and concerns. I will treat you with respect. I will ensure Auburn remains in a solid financial condition and explain matters, so you feel confident in the decisions we make. My door is open to any citizen. I will make time for you. You are the reason I love this job.
2. Please identify accomplishments made during your first term of office.
• Residential Sidewalk Program (multi-year)
• Downtown beautification program (multi-year)
• Solicit downtown development, i.e.: Credent Wealth, Auburn Hotel, South Main St. (multi-year)
• Acquired DeKalb Co. Highway property to be used for Eckhart Park expansion
• Started Community Assistance Program (CAP) to assist residents to clean up their properties (on-going)
• Initiated the T-N-R (trap-neuter-release) program to help manage the feral cat population in the city (on-going)
• Initiated the Wayne St./Railroad overpass project (multi-year)
• Assisted various community organizations acquire grants for their respective organizations; IE: ACD Museum, Easterseal Rise, and Auburn Main Street.
• Traffic control stop crossing on North St. for the children utilizing facilities of the YMCA
• Partnered with DeKalb Co Highway and DeKalb Central Schools on a street crossing signal at DeKalb HS/MS campus on C.R. 427
• Extended sanitary sewer to new Humane Shelter building C.R. 11A (opens hundreds of acres for development around them)
• Acquired properties on Fifth Street to create free public parking
• Serving on Drug Addiction Treatment Court to help individuals conquer their addictions and reunite families
• Collaborated with Auburn Redevelopment Commission and Auburn Main Street to provide more funds to a Façade Grant program through Auburn Main Street.
• Reactivated City Tree Commission
• Completed a tree inventory of all trees on city owned streets & properties through Davey Resources through a 50/50 matching grant
• Continuing work with AES to expand to Garrett and neighboring cities.
• Completed Parks Master Plan with the help of many entities
• Completed Auburn 2040 Master Plan
• With the help of Rick and Vicki James added a safe haven baby box to Fire Station II
• Saved the city $250,000 initially and more savings going forward by bringing our marketing and social media services internally
• Collaborated with the development of Auburn Crossing — Veritas S.R. 8 (several restaurants and hotels as well as commercial businesses.)
• Separated departments run by one person into three separate departments allowing for needed focus on each department
• Received ownership of the south Auburn mobile home park donated to the city by the Dickman Family.
• Re-vamped City Website to be more user friendly
• Hired the firm BakerTilly as the City’s financial consultants
• Commissioned BakerTilly to perform a company-wide wage study
3. What are some future goals and projects you want to accomplish?
Future Goals:
• Strive for a drug-free DeKalb Co via awareness promotion and continued participation in Drug Free DeKalb Co., the Addictions Treatment Court and collaborating with other county entities that have received funds from the Opioid settlement to create program(s) that deal with addictions, alcohol and smoking/vaping awareness, prevention, and treatment. To collaboratively provide the funding to sustain those programs for several years.
• Continue the momentum of development envisioned for downtown.
• Continue pursuing annexation(s) of lands adjacent to Auburn in anticipation of current and future development(s)
• Continue to expand our trails system and enhance our parks
• Continue expansion of the residential sidewalk program
• Develop a program to improve and maintain our alleys
• Propose legislation for the city to adopt a Code of Conduct for elected officials
• Seek out development on the city’s east or south sides targeting a variation of a grocery store
• Develop a downtown Cedar Creek waterfront family park
• Begin process of Fire Dept. equipment upgrade for aerial truck (delivery is approx. three years from time of ordering)
• Do an analysis of our emergency services (fire and police) relative to city growth in terms of area, population and businesses
• Grandstaff Drive extension to C.R. 36A
• Continue the Community Assistance Program (CAP)
• Acquire facilities adequate to serve the police department
• Create a funding collaboration to fund the components of the parks master plan
• Acquire the land with pond on the west side of I-69 for a park and trails use
• Continue expansion of AES services within our county
• Work with DeKalb Central Schools to place school resource officers in all school buildings
• Continue working on the city’s ADA Facilities Plan for all city facilities
Projects to accomplish:
• Wayne St/railroad overpass project and overall enhancements in that general area
• Major single-family housing development on the city’s west side
• Major multi-family development(s) on the city’s west side
• Further promote the development of a major medical/higher education/business park at I-69 and S.R. 8
• Relocation and development of a new street department campus
• A major expansion and re-development of Eckhart Park
• Re-development and enhancement of the general area around the museum(s) and Eckhart park
• Continue the downtown beautification program coordinated with envisioned future downtown development
• Study, design, and construct “Back streets” on both the north and south sides of S.R. 8 behind the businesses to help both the business patrons and businesses navigate the forthcoming access-management improvements on S.R. 8 planned by INDOT
• Sidewalk from Duesenberg Drive to C.R. 35 area
• Fulton Street drainage system
• Downtown parking lots
• Remodel city hall
• Create an alley improvement and maintenance program
• John Ketchum Drain project (joint with County Surveyor’s Office)
• Eckhart Park vehicle bridge replacement
• CS09 storm water separation project
• Fire Department training facilities expansion
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As mayor, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
The mayor has exclusive authority to appoint department heads to every city department. All employees, whether department head or line staff should clearly understand the city employment policies and the importance of both performance and conduct. Discipline or termination of any employee is never easy. Our Human Resource Director oversees discipline and/or termination of all employees along with the respective department head or supervisor including the mayor. As mayor I was responsible for the termination of one department head. Another department head was offered resignation but elected termination. As a result of the two department heads being relieved of their duties other employees resigned of their own volition, which is clearly anyone’s prerogative. Indiana is an at will state.
We were grateful for the resolute employees willing to step up and absorb extra duties to keep departments fully functioning while recruiting vacated positions. The City of Auburn has an excellent workforce of dedicated employees all working to provide top-quality services to our community. I pledged in my previous campaign and on my first day in the office the expectation to provide customer-driven, superior service to our community. I will not relinquish this expectation.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I grew up on a family farm as the oldest boy with three brothers and five sisters. I was raised Catholic and had a mother and father that lived their faith. My father not only farmed but had a construction company. He served as a County Commissioner, giving me my first introduction to government service. I learned my work ethic at an early age working sun-up to sun-down knowing we were expected to do as much for ourselves as we could and being told we could learn anything if we put our mind to it. We had to fix things ourselves as we did not have the money to do otherwise. This has served as a huge blessing in my life journey.
My interest in the building trades developed naturally so I pursued certification as a building inspector and later became a licensed contractor. I started my career with the county, moved into a state position and eventually hired as the Building, Planning Development Administrator for the City of Auburn from 1986 to 2000 working for two mayors during my tenure. I am currently in my 24th year of public service. I currently serve on a six-member national committee responsible for writing and approving the exam given to all building inspectors across the country. I worked for Spectrum Engineering, specializing in utility sub stations, until my wife Sara and I founded Signature Construction by Mike Ley in 2004. This was my full-time occupation until elected mayor in 2019.
My community involvement has spanned decades beginning as a volunteer firefighter with the LaOtto Fire Department. I served on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Easterseals RISE Board of Directors, president of Noble County EMS Unit #6 and president of the United Way Board. I served as Campaign Chair for the United Way in 2002 and skydived as a challenge to raising $700,000.00 which we exceeded. I received the Barbara S. Oren Award in 2003 for being the top volunteer and the Hammerhead Award in 2005 for outstanding volunteerism. In 2016 the DeKalb County Business Chamber selected me to receive the Allen Graber Citizen of the Year award. I currently serve on the DeKalb County Fair Association Board and have done so for over twenty years. On Wednesday afternoons you will find me at the courthouse as I dutifully serve on the Addictions Treatment Court.
My wife Sara and I attend County Line Church of God. Auburn has been our home for 25 years and this month we celebrate 31 years of marriage. We raised three beautiful daughters and now enjoy the blessings of three treasured grandchildren.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
I want you to know what represents the best and the worst part of being mayor. Let us start with the worst part first.
I want the voters to understand the cause of the discord between me and the city council. It is the result of a personnel decision I made that they disliked. The response from six members of the council was to try and take the statutory authority of the mayor that pertains to hiring and firing of select department heads. The mechanism they used was to create a Utility Services Board after unheeded warnings that it was an unlawful action from the city attorney and outside legal counsel. My only recourse to prevent this unlawful action was filing a lawsuit against the council. The consequence of the lawsuit (found in my favor 100%) has left the council with hard feelings towards me that is reflected in our communication. This was not the way we communicated when I began my term as mayor. We were able to discuss and have constructive consensus building conversations. I have and always will have an open door with all. I will continue to do what is best for the City of Auburn, Indiana. Auburn is seeing unprecedented growth, job retention, beautification, and development in both the housing and commercial sectors. Together we will continue to make Auburn stand out as one of the best communities in the State of Indiana. We have been identified during my term as Mayor as one of the safest and most livable cities in Indiana. As the leader of the city, I will do all I can to make Auburn the absolute best it can be.
Now let me share the best part of being your mayor.
Being the Mayor of Auburn is the best job I have ever had. I have not had a job I did not like but this is a job I love and is at the top of my list! It is far from an easy job, and it certainly is not a 9-5 shift. It is a job that has given me the opportunity to work in the trenches alongside employees in several city departments and gain a better understanding of the work our employees do. It is a job that has given me the opportunity to hear your concerns and desires and when making my decisions to do so in a manner that is responsive and weighed to the benefit of Auburn.
I know the people of Auburn are truly compassionate and generous. We have an outstanding community to call home and I hear these accolades when I travel to other communities and meet with other city mayors. I am immensely proud of our city and with good reason. We have many good things happening in Auburn and there are many projects, developments and opportunities that are now coming to fruition after years of work. I want to work non-stop at creating additional opportunities for more growth and development. I want to continue to be a part of seeking solutions to the various social issues we and other communities battle. I want to continue working for you as your mayor for the next four years. Thank you for electing me to serve you for the last 3+ years and leading our city in the direction you expressed. It has truly been an honor.
