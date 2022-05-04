AUBURN — Grabill native Dr. Tyler Johnson defeated two other candidates Tuesday night to win the Republican nomination for Indiana Senate District 14.
The seat is currently held by retiring longtime legislator Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
With the Republican nod from voters in DeKalb and Allen counties, Johnson will face off against Democrat Zach Heimach in the November general election. Heimach was the lone Democrat running for the seat.
Johnson received 52.8% of the vote, followed by Ron Turpin with 38.4% and Denny Worman with 8.8%. Johnson’s numbers in Allen and DeKalb counties were similar, taking over 50% of the vote in each county. Turpin received 40% of the DeKalb County vote and Worman took home 10% in DeKalb County.
“Thank you! We are grateful for all the prayer and support. We are truly humbled by the calls and texts following the results being announced,” Johnson posted on his Facebook page early Wednesday morning.
Johnson is an emergency physician.
During his announcement to run for the District 14 seat, he said Sen. Kruse’s shoes are going to be hard ones to fill.
“It will take a candidate with a far-reaching range of skills, experience and passions to succeed a public servant as respected as Sen. Kruse,” he said during that announcement. “His will be hard shoes to fill, but when voters get the chance to compare us, I think they will find me the candidate best able to make meaningful contributions to northeast Indiana.”
Johson’s website touts him as a conservative politician who believes 100% in pro-life and the right-to-bear-arms. He also believes in keeping Critical Race Theory out of Indiana schools.
Heimach was born, raised and currently resides in Auburn.
He says on his website that government should help to facilitate care, compassion, devotion and sincerity.
“Love, investment, wisdom, open-mindedness. These are the things that should be at the heart of public service, and should direct the choices we make as we seek to help improve the quality of each other’s lives,” he continued on his website.
