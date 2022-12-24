Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 19-22, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Lyle Schwartz, 33, of the 3400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a Addiction Treatment Court violation for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies.
Justin Hall, 34, of the 3200 block of North Quail Drive, Madison, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Zachary Burcham, 26, of the 1200 block of St. Marys Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Dec. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation for a Level 3 felony charge of robbery.
Damon Lewis, 56, of Avilla, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Dec. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a Class C misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Robert Brown, 52, of Stover, Missouri, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. Dec. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daman Resor, 29, of the 200 block of East Stocker Street, Angola, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging domestic battery penalty enhancement, a Level 5 felony and intimidation-threat is to commit a forcible felony, a Level 6 felony.
Khendal Moore, 18, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for Level 6 and Class A misdemeanor theft charges; a Class B misdemeanor charge of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
