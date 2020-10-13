WATERLOO — As DeKalb Central schools prepared to complete the first nine weeks of the school year Friday, Superintendent Steve Teders sent a letter to families reminding them of health department guidelines to follow upon students returning from fall break on Oct. 19.
“Today represents a milestone for the 2020-21 school year that some thought we may never reach. DeKalb Central Schools just completed the 42nd day of school and the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. It is absolutely great to have our students back with us,” Teders said.
“I would like to thank each of you for working together with the district to ensure we can maintain in person attendance for our students by following the procedures and protocols established in our reopening plan. Although there have been bumps in the road, we have been able to mitigate positive cases of COVID-19 and keep close contacts to a minimum in most situations. Our work is not done and the COVID-19 global pandemic is not going away anytime soon. There appears to be good news on the horizon with the development of a vaccine and therapeutics that provide hope that one day we will return to some sense of normalcy.”
However, Teders noted, the district and its families must continue to do their part and follow recommendations from local and state health departments, along with continued guidance from the CDC.
“I firmly believe these guidelines have helped us to keep our doors open and students attending school in person,” Teders said.
Teders said the “much deserved” fall break will “help to replenish the energy levels of our teachers, staff, as well as our students.”
He said students have worked hard and have adjusted to many new guidelines and expectations, whether in person or virtual.
Teders urged students to follow health department guidelines to avoid potential spread upon return to school. They are:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people;
• Avoid groups when social distancing is not possible or is not being done;
• Keeping schools, restaurants, and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up;
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork;
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings;
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines;
• Limit travel to avoid chance for exposure and bringing back to our community for potential spread; and
• Be mindful of those who are most at risk and vulnerable if contracting COVID-19.
“My goal each day is to keep our schools open safely and as effectively as possible. It is a team effort and cannot be done alone or without the cooperation of the entire school community,” Teders said.
“I’m reminded of a statement that I have seen worded in various ways but believe can be captured as follows given our current situation: ‘We may never know if we overreacted but we will most definitely know if we didn’t do enough.’”
