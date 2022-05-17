AUBURN — Auburn Tri Kappa will host the 8th annual Pink Out in DeKalb County on Thursday.
Francine’s Friends will be at The James Cultural Plaza from 1-6 p.m. Hubie Ashcraft will perform from 6-8 p.m. and American Legion Post 97 Riders will visit the Plaza between 6 and 7 p.m.
The kick-off for the 2022 ACD Festival Cruise-In series will take place around the DeKalb County Courthouse Square.
Auburn Tri Kappa reminds DeKalb County residents to schedule their mammograms for the year and continue breast self-awareness. According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer diagnosed in the early stages has a 98% cure rate. However, breast cancer remains the second-highest cause of cancer death among women.
“Our goal is to educate our community on the importance of early detection. Reminding our loved ones about self awareness and annual screenings is the only way to ensure our numbers decrease,” said Melissa Eshbach, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
Auburn Tri Kappa has established a financial aid fund available to DeKalb County residents in need of assistance with the cost of screenings, diagnostic testing, or treatment of breast cancer. Applications are available at many health care providers including St. Martin’s Clinic, Francine’s Friends, United Way of DeKalb County, Auburn Massage Centre, DeKalb County Health Department, online at TriKappaAuburn.org, and at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.
“Creating the Auburn Tri Kappa Pink Out Fund, we have been able to grant over a hundred DeKalb County residents with new applications coming in more frequently. We are proud to lead in these efforts and continue assisting in the needs of our community,” said Natalie DeWitt, co-chair of Tri Kappa Pink Out.
To schedule an appointment at Francine’s Friends mammography unit, call 483-1847. For Parkview DeKalb scheduling, call 266-7500.
Event sponsors are: Auburn American Legion Post 97; Steel Dynamics, Butler Division; Gibson Heating & Plumbing; Metal Technologies Inc.; Scheumann Dental Associates; Kelly York Northeastern Group Realty; Auburn American Legion Post 97 Riders; DeWald Northeast Dental Group, Dr. Gina Dewald; First United Methodist Church, Auburn; Steven Hostetter, Bailey & Wood Mortgage Lender; Auburn Moose Lodge; Auburn Dental Associates; Beacon Credit Union; Community State Bank; Custom Coating LLC; Fetters Construction; 9th Street Brew Coffee House; Kathy’s Kountry Kitchen; Nucor Building Systems; RP Wakefield; Vision Source Auburn; Four Crowns, Shelley Smaltz; Walmart DC, Auburn; and Desiree Heffley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.