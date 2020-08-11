AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater’s 12th season continues Friday at 7:30 p.m. with a free concert by Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band, sponsored by Credent Wealth Management of Auburn.
“If you like acoustic music, you will really enjoy Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band. They are all about guitars and light percussion. They perform Honeytree’s original Jesus music songs as well as other gospel and folk favorites,” said a news release from the outdoor theater.
Honeytree is one of the pioneers of contemporary Christian music. She has recorded 17 albums of her songs and has sung them in all 50 states and 37 countries. Some of her early hits were “Clean Before My Lord,” “Rattle Me Shake Me,” and “Searchlight.” WBCL radio of Fort Wayne has played many of her songs such as “Every Single Day,” “I See the Lord” and “Pioneer.”
“Be sure and join us for this peace filled, fun and worshipful concert!” the outdoor theater said.
Grounds of the outdoor theater are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Social distancing is required, and facial masks are encouraged. Due to COVID19, no food or drink is served on the property. Admission is free, but donations to the theater are gladly accepted. Spectators can bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
The complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org, and the theater’s Facebook carries updates.
