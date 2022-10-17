AUBURN — Dr. Tyler Johnson, a native of Grabill, is looking to follow in the footsteps of Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, District 14, upon his retirement after 18 years, as a conservative serving northeast Indiana.
Johnson, an emergency room physician with Parkview Health, said he never imagined seeking public office before the pandemic gripped the United States. He said once the pandemic hit, he felt “pushed to do more.
“I ran into Senator Kruse at the statehouse and he encouraged me to get involved and do more,” Johnson said. “It has been a challenging process, learning and finding the right resources and people to work through the process.”
Johnson’s faith and family are at the forefront of his life. He married his high school sweetheart, Alicia, and they have four children.
Johnson defeated Ron Turpin and Denny Worman for the Republican nomination for the general election Nov. 8. He will face Democratic challenger Zach Heimach for the Indiana Senate seat.
He says he doesn’t have a specific agenda: if elected to the Senate he is looking to do what’s best for the residents of northeast Indiana and the state.
“I have spent the last couple of months listening to the residents of northeast Indiana,” he said.
Johnson said the biggest worry of constituents is inflation and high gas prices. He went on to say that residents of District 14 are interested in the government “not chiming in on every detail of life.”
“Indiana is in a good place financially. We need to find ways to shelter ourselves from the economic storm that is potentially coming,” he said. “I have always appreciated Sen. Kruse and his stance (on issues).”
Johnson said, if elected, he hopes to step in and do what’s best for the residents of District 14.
As an emergency room physician, he feels he can help to guide the state legislature in those issues dealing with health care, while being a patient advocate for residents of Indiana. He said one major health care issue is patients’ rights.
While we continue to come out of the pandemic, he believes this is something that needs to be addressed at the state level.
Dr. Johnson has extensive experience in the business of medicine and executive dynamics, according to his campaign website. He has worked with hospitals and legislators on improving patient safety and access to care. Dr. Johnson is an avid advocate for patients.
He also believes more can be done at the state level to make sure teachers can do their job.
“Sometimes that is the state getting out of the way so they can teach,” Johnson said. “We are blessed with great schools in Allen and DeKalb counties.”
He said he has enjoyed the campaigning process over the past several months.
“It has been awesome, it has been amazing,” Johnson said. “We have had great conversations, while knocking on thousands of doors.”
