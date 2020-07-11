AUBURN — As part of Eckhart Public Library’s commitment to keep patrons safe and healthy, it will offer two socially distant events next week.
Outdoor Storytime will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m. around the library fountain. There will be stories, songs and rhymes. Blankets for families to sit on will be laid out ahead of time and spaced to help those attending remain socially distant, while enjoying each other’s company.
A special edition of Teen Magic: The Gathering will take place Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. Teens can gather outside the main library to play this fantasy card game with friends. For those who have never played before, the group can teach them how to play and will have decks to help them get started. The event will be socially distant with extra-wide table setups and limited players per table.
