AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 17 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Sept. 26 through Oct. 4.
Gawon K. Benson of the 1300 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 24 hours in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Randy Michael Pfost of the 900 block of Trail Road, Auburn, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Domanique D. Rodgers of the 900 block of West 2nd Street, Hopkinsville, Kentucky, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days in jail, al suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Mark E. Lane of the 7500 block of Scarlet Court, Fort Wayne, was fined $100 for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Amanda K. McGarity Bani Melhelm of the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and her driving license was suspended for one year.
Steven B. Moore of the 6000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 185 days.
Jonathan Scott Ray of the 300 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 166 days, for forgery, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 83 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Joseph William Fritz of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Blake Charles Oberlin, whose address is listed in court records as the Noble County Jail, Albion, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for failure to stop after an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Daniel John Beavers of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was sentenced to 84 days in jail, with credit for 42 days served, for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Richard R. Radtke of the 400 block of Lane 100, Lake Arrowhead, Hudson, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, with credit for 30 days served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Juan P. Espinoza-Reynoso of the 400 block of South Oak Street, Waterloo, was fined $50 for operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ron E. Wright of the 1100 block of Park Avenue, New Haven, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for one day served, for home improvement fraud, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jason R. Abbott of the 5800 block of C.R. 31, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for harboring a non-immunized dog, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gary Wayne Heal of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jess Powell of the 500 block of West Green Street, Butler, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 90 days, and was placed on probation for 275 days for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Victor Wayne Angulo III of the 700 block of Forest Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 912 days in jail, all suspended except 88 days, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 44 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
