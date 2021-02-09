WATERLOO — DeKalb High School music students have earned awards in jazz and winter guard competitions in recent weeks, said Shanna Lank, director of bands.
DeKalb students entered the virtual Purdue Jazz Festival by submitting recordings of its students.
“To no surprise did the Brigade have our amazing students recognized for their solos,” Lank said. “Parker Morton on tenor sax, Jacob Hanes on trombone, Lucas Hanes on trumpet, John Voirol on bass and Landon Snyder on the kit were all recognized for their hard work and solo preparations.”
This weekend all three of DeKalb’s jazz bands will perform in person in a jazz festival at Snider High School at Fort Wayne.
“The Brigade has been incredibly fortunate that during this time of COVID and uncertainty, we have been able to grow our jazz program from two after-school ensembles to three,” Lank said.
“Along with our outstanding jazz program, we have also been able to continue our winter guard program this year too! Our winter guard competed in their first competition this weekend, virtually, hosted by Anderson High School,” Lank said.
“These incredible young ladies and gentlemen were placed third in their flight because of their hard work and commitment to one another and their craft. I’m incredibly proud of their efforts this season. We’ve had many hurdles to jump, but they haven’t allowed that to stop them. This group works hard and I love how dedicated they are!” said guard director Brittany Satterthwaite.
DeKalb’s winter guard will be competing in a live event on Feb. 27 at Carroll High School of Fort Wayne.
Lank said the Brigade wish to thank its sponsors: Metal Technologies, Brown & Brown Insurance, Ed Benbow, Kim’s Korner Music, Scheuman Dental, Seiler Excavating, Shambaugh and Sons, Ashely Industrial Molding, Auburn Moose Family Center, Beacon, Best Deal Auto Sales, Nucor Vulcraft, Vision Source, Ashley Village Foods, Community State Bank, Custom Botling and Packaging, Garrett State Bank, Mid-City Office Supply, Pinnington Funeral Home, Steel Dynamics Inc. and Wible Realty.
“Because of their donations, we did not have to cut any of our programs and were able to add an ensemble due to their commitment to our program. We sincerely thank you for your sponsorships!” Lank said.
