AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is scheduled for Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 this fall.
A Fort Wayne television station erroneously reported Tuesday that this year’s fair had been canceled. It was canceled in 2020.
Fans of fair food can look forward to “Taste of The Fair 2.0” on May 14-16 at RM Auction Park on C.R. 11-A, south of Auburn.
The event proved popular when it was introduced last fall. It will return for its second year on May 14 from 3-7 p.m.; May 15 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and May 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Dekalb County Fair Association in conjunction with RM Auctions is presenting Taste of the Fair.
It will feature more than 25 fair food vendors serving a variety of food, treats and drinks.
Menu items for purchase will include barbecue, chicken, rib tip dinners, fish, pzzza, corn dogs, hot dogs, hamburgers, hobo potatoes, handmade tenderloins, sub sandwiches, cheese curds and spiral potatoes.
Items on the sweet side will be caramel corn, taffy, caramel apples, cotton candy, Rise & Roll doughnuts, elephant ears, homemade fruit pies, ice cream, roasted amonds, bubble tea and lemon shake-ups.
Parking and admission to the grounds will be free. Picnic tables will be sanitized after each use. Face masking and state social-distancing guidelines will be followed, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.