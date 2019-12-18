HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Board of School Trustees on Monday approved a three-year contract for Superintendent Anthony Cassel. The contract is effective from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2022.
The contract includes an annual base salary of $95,000; a $2,850 annual teacher retirement fund contribution; a $5,950 annual 401(a) plan contribution; a $21,552 annual group health insurance premium contribution; a $434 annual long-term disability premium contribution; a $1,080 annual term life premium contribution; a $50 monthly communication allowance; and 15 vacation days.
Also Monday night, the board approved awarding teacher appreciation grants to 20 eligible teachers in the amount of $533 apiece. The money comes from the state and is awarded to eligible teachers who were employed by Dec. 1 last year, are still employed, and have received a teacher evaluation of effective or highly effective, Cassel said. The district received a total of $10,665 to be divided between 20 eligible teachers.
The board went on to approve transferring $174,362 from the education fund and $196,359 from the operations fund to the rainy day fund. Cassel said the district has worked to be fiscally responsible and has stayed below appropriations, allowing it to transfer the excess funds to the rainy day fund, which now will contain more than $500,000.
Cassel reported the district has received a donation of $200 from the Hamilton Lions Club. Cassel also acknowledged a donation of shooting shirts for the basketball team and food items for a basketball fundraiser from board member Jeremy Hill.
The board recognized Mollie Dick, Alayna Dean and Joey Zarate as the district’s December students of the month.
