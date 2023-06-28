First Friday is July 7
AUBURN — A cruise-in, night market, food and entertainment will be featured during First Friday, July 7 from 5-8 p.m. in downtown Auburn.
Jade Witt will perform live music and the Antique Automobile Club of America will host a cruise-in around the courthouse square.
There will be horse drawn carriage rides and face painting by Amarra Nester and by the Convention of States.
