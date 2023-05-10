School board to conduct work session
WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session Thursday at 6 p.m. at DeKalb Middle School, 3338 C.R. 427.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss school board agenda items including: facilities; adoption of curricular materials, textbook and course fees; and a recycling agreement.
The public is invited to attend the meeting virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207.
A closed executive session to discuss safety and personnel will take place after the meeting.
