AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Tuesday after being found guilty by a DeKalb County jury of child molesting and being a repeat sexual offender.
Nicholas A. Robinson of the 600 block of South Hamsher Street was found guilty of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, after a Nov. 30-Dec. 2 trial in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Tuesday, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Robinson to 40 years in prison, enhanced by another 10 years for being a repeat sexual offender, for a total of 50 years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed by Garrett Police Detective Justin Cornejo, the incident took place on Oct. 31, 2020. At that time, Robinson was age 31 and the victim was 13.
According to the affidavit, the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Wayne and stated she had visited her stepmother, who lives in Garrett, on or about Oct. 31, 2020.
The girl said her stepmother left her at the stepmother’s apartment, where the girl then left and went to Robinson’s house. While there, she and Robinson had sexual intercourse and Robinson touched her, the girl said.
The girl further stated that she sent and received photos to and from Robinson, depicting Robinson clothed and in, some, exposed, the affidavit said.
During a recorded police interview, Robinson denied all of the girl’s accusations, the affidavit said. He also denied any social involvements with her, other than seeing her with her parents, with whom Robinson is close friends, according to the affidavit.
Cornejo said he spoke with the girl’s stepfather and Robinson’s friend, who advised that the girl was in Garrett visiting her stepmother on Oct. 31, 2020. The stepmother confirmed the girl had visited her on Oct. 31, where she stayed until Nov. 1, and was picked up by her stepfather at Robinson’s residence, the affidavit said.
Police spoke to Robinson’s parole officer, who confirmed Robinson had a flip-style phone and confirmed the last four digits of his phone number. The parole officer said Robinson was not allowed to be on the internet or social media due to the terms of his parole, the affidavit said.
The girl’s phone was forensically searched and Robinson’s contact number was listed in her “in case of emergency” contacts, according to the affidavit. His contact also was on the girl’s Snap Chat account.
During a search of the girl’s account history, police observed multiple visits to a pornography website account. The girl later told police she created an account to visit and see Robinson’s online pornography account, the affidavit said.
At the time Robinson committed the offense, he had been convicted and sentenced for child molesting on Sept. 28, 2015, the affidavit said.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the victim of Robinson’s first child molesting conviction testified to Robinson’s character and the effect Robinson’s actions have had on her.
She said her self-image has been damaged by what Robinson did and, after the assault, she began to self-harm and feels “unlovable.”
She said she was found blaming herself, but Tuesday told Robinson, “This is your fault.”
She said she now feels a new layer of anger knowing that Robinson molested another child.
She asked the court to impose a maximum sentence so that Robinson would not have the opportunity to offend again.
“You are a disgusting excuse for a human being,” she told Robinson.
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto said Robinson is the definition of a predator.
He said Robinson has continually denied the offense, has not accepted responsibility for his actions and is unable to be rehabilitated.
He described Robinson’s actions as “despicable” and “disgusting” and ones that have affected two girls’ lives.
Casto said a 50-year maximum sentence would be appropriate, finding no mitigating factors.
Robinson’s attorney, Randy Coffey, said Robinson has consistently denied the allegations and maintains his innocence and cannot be remorseful for something he says he did not do.
“I’m still, to this day, telling the court … I didn’t do it. That’s not going to change,” Robinson told Squiller.
Squiller said that during Robinson’s trial, the victim testified and evidence was strong and was corroborated.
Noting the conviction for which he was being sentenced was Robinson’s second for child molesting, Squiller said that despite being on probation, serving time in prison, and participating in treatment programs, Robinson’s behavior continued to get worse, not better.
Squiller found that Robinson is unlikely to respond positively to attempts to rehabilitate him.
Squiller said he found Robinson to be a child predator who is a danger to any underage female with whom he is able to have contact.
He said the sentence imposed is to punish Robinson’s behavior, but also to protect the community from a person who is “extraordinarily dangerous.”
Robinson said he will appeal his conviction and sentence.
