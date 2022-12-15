AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved a plan to spend the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The council was awarded $8.43 million in ARPA funds. Projects already approved total $1.148 million and include: $21,667 for an Ashley/Steuben/DeKalb sewer and water feasibility study; $177,500 for a conditional trails grant match and engineering fees; $39,600 for audio visual equipment for the Commissioners’ Court; $10,000 for health department flu vaccine for 2022; $150,000 for Sunny Meadows; and $750,000 for volunteer fire departments.
Tuesday, Commissioner Mike Watson reviewed other projects proposed to receive ARPA dollars.
They are: $1.25 million for the county highway department project; $2 million for broadband; $88,000 for a Spillman server upgrade; $63,106 for Watchguard Cloud conversion; $600,000 for Sunny Meadows; $500,000 for a solar installation at Community Corrections; $78,000 for phone network switches; $26,000 for a DeKalb County housing study; $15,000 for county health department COVID pay; $250,000 for a courthouse generator; $200,000 to help with engineering on a Waterloo sewer project; $600,000 for drain and ditch engineering; $461,127 for highway department construction contingency funds; $500,000 for county dispatch tower upgrades; and $200,000 for IT department upgrades and cybersecurity, for a total of $6.83 million.
The plan is fluid and the money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, the council heard.
Also Tuesday, contractor FCI Construction reported construction of a new highway department facility on land purchased from Henderson Construction on U.S. 6, east of Waterloo, has a guaranteed maximum price of $8.749 million.
Pre-construction work is expected to be complete by Dec. 29. Project close-out is expected to be complete by October 2023, according to a preliminary schedule provided by FCI.
The project includes five buildings: an existing office and new truck shop; a parking garage; non-heated storage; salt barn; and fuel station.
“Just as a reminder to the council and to the public, we had given the commissioners direction that this project needed to be under $10 million, so I think they’ve done a nice job here and taken care of that” said council president Rick Ring.
“They’ve done a pretty darned good job there of getting underneath that target number.”
Ring pointed out the $10 million limit includes any financing costs that might be involved with the project.
Costs carried by DeKalb County and not included in the construction cost estimate are $262,000 in construction contingency, $250,000 for a water line extension, which will be paid for with ARPA funds, and a communication tower.
Watson reminded the council that the additional $1 million in APRA funds approved for the highway department will come off of the $8.749 million that needs to be financed.
Watson said the financing package is the next thing to consider.
