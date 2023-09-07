WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central Foundation is hosting a class alumni competition between DeKalb High School graduating classes now through the high school homecoming football game on Friday.

The class that raises the most money will have the bragging rights of its class displayed on a plaque outside of the auditorium/main gym at the high school.

