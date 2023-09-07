WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central Foundation is hosting a class alumni competition between DeKalb High School graduating classes now through the high school homecoming football game on Friday.
The class that raises the most money will have the bragging rights of its class displayed on a plaque outside of the auditorium/main gym at the high school.
Donate online at dekalbcentralfoundation.net/donate or in person at the homecoming game. Be sure to put your graduating year in the comments section in the DCF PayPal. Last year’s winner was the class of 1996. The winning class will be announced Monday.
Donations will go to the DeKalb Central Foundation and will be used to assist with student and teacher needs in the district. Examples of some of the foundation’s previous work includes support for DeKalb Central teacher professional development, high school senior scholarships, applied skills classes, Baron Friends Club, DeKalb Middle School sensory program, elementary physical education classes and books for elementary school libraries.
