FORT WAYNE — The 42nd Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum Exposition Center, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne.
Hours are 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and under are free.
Over 60 exhibitors will be featured, including 20 area marine dealers from Indiana and Michigan. There will be pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers, boat repair, patio furniture and golf carts.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will conduct a water and boating safety class Saturday.
This class is free to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with doors opening at 8:30 a.m. People may register at the DNR booth or at the Indiana DNR website, in.gov/dnr/lawnenfor/. Click on the education tab and then boaters edu. For more information, call 244-3720.
For more information about the boat show, contact executive show director Tracy Sweeney at 438-3395.
