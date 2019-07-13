AUBURN — Todd Troy began his duties as store manager at Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware of Auburn July 1. He will replaces current manager Mike Watson, who is semi-retiring.
Troy brings more than has 20 years of retail experience. He previously held management positions with Pet Smart and CVS. He lives in Auburn with his wife, Jennifer, and son, Logan. His older son, Bailey, attends Boston University.
“I’m very excited about joining the Teghtmeyer team. I’m impressed with the Ace dedication to excellent customer service, and I’m looking forward to working with the Auburn staff to serve the local community,” Troy said.
Watson has managed the store since 2013, and he will continue working both in the store and with commercial sales on a part-time basis.
“Todd shares my customer-service philosophy, and I’m confident he’ll do an outstanding job of taking care of all our great Auburn-area customers,” Watson said. “I’m looking forward to having more time to spend with my wife, grandchildren and community activities while still working with Ace customers.”
Teghtmeyer Ace Hardware is located at 200 N. Grandstaff Drive in Auburn. The company also operates stores in Syracuse and Culver.
