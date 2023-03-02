Library offering Safe Sitter Essentials class
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will offer a Safe Sitter Essentials class on Monday, March 27. The class is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.
As a Safe Sitter provider, Eckhart Public Library offers classes quarterly, during DeKalb Central Schools breaks.
Registration forms are available at the library or by emailing Karen at knesiusroeger@epl.lib.in.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.