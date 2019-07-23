FORT WAYNE — The city of Fort Wayne has released a heavily redacted police report on an alleged incident at the Three Rivers Festival that reportedly involved Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and a 15-year-old boy, according to our news partner, WANE-TV.
WANE said the report describes how three Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a disturbance call June 16 at 11:06 p.m. to 200 S. Clinton St. The entire description of the alleged incident has been redacted, with the exception of details of the victim’s injuries, according to WANE.
The report was written Thursday, a day-and-a-half after the incident reportedly happened around the Headwaters Park pavilion at the Three Rivers Festival, according to WANE.
The report said a 15-year-old “allegedly fell backwards onto a PVC pipe and something else, leaving a red mark on his right flank area.”
The report detailed possible charges including simple assault, disorderly conduct and intoxicated person. Gladieux’s name is never seen in the redacted report, WANE said.
According to WANE, when asked about the decision to make redactions to the report, Fort Wayne Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena told WANE 15 News, “redaction is covered by what we are mandated to give under law.”
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has been named as special prosecutor in the case to decide whether to file any charges.
