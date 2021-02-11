AUBURN — We Love Auburn Month activities continue this weekend with ice sculpture demonstrations and display and carriage rides.
Auburn’s Arctic Display will take place at The James Cultural Plaza at 7th and Jackson streets downtown. Ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for ice sculpture demonstrations Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sculptures are expected to last approximately 2-6 days, depending on the weather.
Also this weekend, Auburn Main Street is teaming with Visit DeKalb County to offer carriage rides from the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association. Rides will take place Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday from 4-6 p.m. Drivers will pick up passengers by The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street. Carriage rides will be first come, first served, and freewill donations will be accepted for Auburn Main Street.
