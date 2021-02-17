AUBURN — Plans for Auburn’s annual summer art exhibition have been revealed by the Downtown Auburn Business Association and Auburn Main Street organization.
This summer’s exhibit will be entitled “Cheers from our Corner of the World” and will feature 20 wooden corner fences decorated by area artists.
The fences are being made by local carpenters Craig Presley and Chase Harker of 4 Quarter Wood Products at Pleasant Lake. The exhibit will be the 12th outdoor art exhibit in downtown Auburn, where it will be on display from June through September.
As with previous exhibits, the fences will be placed in the downtown Auburn business district and will feature art created by local and regional artists. Cash awards for the best creations will be presented at the end of the exhibit.
The corner fences will be auctioned on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the annual DABA Fundraising Dinner/Auction, with proceeds being split between each artist and the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
Area artists interested in participating in the exhibit may obtain applications and artist guidelines at Carbaugh Jewelers, 108 E. 7th St., Auburn or by visiting the Downtown Auburn Business Association website at daba4auburn.org.
The deadline for artists’ registration is Friday, March 19. The final 20 artists will be selected by the DABA art committee from all applications submitted.
For more information, people may contact Mike Littlejohn at Carbaugh Jewelers, (260) 925-3113, or by sending email to info@daba4auburn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.