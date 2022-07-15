Immunization clinics
set for next week
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting two immunization clinics this month.
The first will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday at New Hope Christian Center, 900 South Wayne Street, Waterloo. Insurance will be accepted at the Super Shot clinic.
A parent or guardian must be present if the child is under 18 years of age. Parents should bring along the child’s immunization record, insurance card and identification. There will be a $15 administration fee per vaccine, but no one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Walk-ins are welcome.
The second clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 for school aged children at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 East 7th Street Suite 110.
Appointments must be made for this clinic, by contacting the health department at 925-2220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.