AUBURN — The DeKalb County Mock Newbery will soon accept registrations for its second year.
The Mock Newbery is a collaboration between Butler Public Library, Eckhart Public Library, Garrett Public Library, and Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
The Newbery is a well-known award for excellence in children’s literature. The purpose of the DeKalb County Mock Newbery is to discuss the excellence of the books under consideration.
Participants will meet monthly from June to December to learn about the Newbery award, discuss recently published children’s literature titles in light of the Newbery criteria, and vote for a potential Newbery winner.
Registration will begin on April 1 and will be open to librarians, teachers, and the general public across Indiana. Library Education Units can be earned for attending in person or by watching the recorded sessions. Those who do not want or need LEUs may participate via a Goodreads book club page.
This year’s moderators will be Emma Richey and Rebecca Mann from Eckhart Public Library.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/dcmnewbery or contact either Richey at 925-2414, ext. 501, erichey@epl.lib.in.us, or Mann at 925-2414, ext. 506, rmann@epl.lib.in.us.
