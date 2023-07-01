Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests June 28-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Keith Mabee, 40, of the 1900 block of Graham Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. June 28 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Rhoades, 20, of the 9300 block East, C.R. 200 South, Avilla, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. June 29 by Garrett Police on a charge of minor consuming, a Class C misdemeanor.
Gregory Myers, 60, of the 200 block of Hunters Ridge, Auburn, was arrested at 12:50 a.m. June 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Blaine Eveland, 38, of the 4200 block West, C.R. 150 South, Angola, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. June 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Katrina Utter, 27, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. July 29 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
