AUBURN — An overhead motor has been blamed for a small fire just after 10 a.m. Monday at Auburn Gear, 400 E. Auburn Drive, the Auburn Fire Department stated.
The initial call came in as a possible roof fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered that an electric ventilation motor had overheated, causing a small fire. Auburn Gear employees had extinguished the fire upon arrival of fire crews.
Employees evacuated the building for safety, fire department officials said. There were no injuries.
Firefighters checked for possible fire extension in the ductwork connecting the ventilation system and also checked the roof stacks, but no extension was found.
The situation was placed under control at 10:25 a.m. Firefighters returned to service at 11 a.m.
