AUBURN — Fortify LEADS announces a new learning series to unlock your true potential by discovering and harnessing your unique talents.
The introductory session that will lay the foundation for understanding and leveraging your strengths in both your professional and personal life.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at Fortify LEADS, 108 N. Main St., Auburn. The cost is $40 with lunch included.
During this transformative assessment, participants will gain valuable insights into their natural talents and learn how to maximize potential using the CliftonStrengths Assessment. This assessment is a required component of the session and will revolutionize the way you work and live.
Learning objectives include:
• Discover how to make a significant impact by leveraging your natural talents;
• Gain deep insights into your innate abilities through the analysis of the CliftonStrengths results report;
• Learn effective strategies for developing and transforming your greatest talents into strengths; and
• Acquire practical tools and insights to apply strengths for enhanced productivity, engagement, and happiness.
This program is ideal for anyone who is ready to understand their unique talents and cultivate them into strengths.
Facilitator Amy Neal is a catalyst for innovation, dedicated to helping individuals connect with their purpose. With over two decades of experience as an educator and instructional coach, Neal’s passion for empowering others led her to join Fortify LEADS, where she cultivates leadership across northeast Indiana.
To register, visit fortifyleads.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.