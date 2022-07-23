AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 10 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lucy Renee Irwin of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Michael Johne Shipe of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Joe Franklin Smithson of the 3500 block of Spy Run Extended, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in prison for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of cocaine, both Level 6 felonies.
John Price Thomas of the 1500 block of Shawnee Court, Auburn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. The sentenced was enhanced by three years for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Nicholas Daniel Jordan of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was sentenced to one year in jail, with credit for 117 days served, for theft, a Level 6 felony. In a separate case he was sentenced to one year in jail for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Kohane Dwayne Dixon of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 54 days served, for criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Anna M. Petersen of the 2200 block of West Long Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Charles L. Mead of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence for leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Alexis A.H. Green of the 3200 block of C.R. 60, Auburn, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for one year for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Garrick W. Truelove of Ashley was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
