AUBURN — A moped rider suffered injuries in a collision with a pickup truck Sunday 12:10 p.m., the Auburn Police Department reported.
Eugene L. Kessler, 73, of Auburn complained of pain to his left hip and lower back. He also had abrasions and minor bleeding from both knees and his left elbow area. EMS medics checked him, and he declined further treatment. Police said he was wearing a helmet.
The collision occurred at the intersection of two alleys near 1st Street, east of Indiana Avenue. Logan E. Bolen, 21, Auburn, was driving a 1997 Ford F150 pickup truck eastbound through one alleyway and told police he saw Kessler heading north through the crossing alley. He said all of a sudden the moped appeared in front of him, and he tried to stop, but it was too late.
Police said neither alley had a traffic-control device, and a garage blocked both drivers’ views.
