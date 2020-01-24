SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club will host its second annual spaghetti supper on Saturday, beginning at 5 pm.
The menu will include spaghetti with alfredo and marinara sauce, salad, breadsticks, dessert and drink for a freewill donation. All are invited. Baskets and Bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to future events that are being planned. For more information, people may contact Janna at 341-6993.
