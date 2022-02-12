AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Feb. 1-8.
Michael Schorey of the 800 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to five days in jail for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor, and 120 days in jail, al suspended, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for one year. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jesse Powell of Country Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for theft, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 14 days served while the case was pending.
Hassie McPherson of the 800 block of South Peters Street, Garett, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 361 days.
Justin Custer of the 700 block of Runnion Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 240 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 38 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Brent Miller of the 1100 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except five days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 360 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Brianna Andrezeywski of the 2800 block of Forestland Drive, Lakeland, Florida, was sentenced to 10 days in jail for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Hannah Moreno of the 100 block of Guilford Street, Garrett, received 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jozlin Seals of the 500 block of South Littlejohn Avenue, Inverness, Florida, received a 547-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 547 days for resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Austin Garner of the 9300 block of North 200 East, Decatur, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 359 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Joshua Miller of the 900 block of Lane 210, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, received one year of incarceration, with credit for 30 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Amanda Kidd of the 3500 block of North 1025 West, Cromwell, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, with credit for 10 days served while the case was pending, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
