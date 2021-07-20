GARRETT — The trial of a Garrett woman who is accused of killing her husband has been rescheduled from September to March of 2022.
Michelle Converset of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, was arrested May 29, 2020, at 7:55 p.m. She is charged with murder and aggravated battery.
Converset appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I for a final pre-trial conference Tuesday. Her five-day jury trial had been scheduled to begin Sept. 13.
Judge Adam Squiller noted a defendant’s motion for continuance had been filed Tuesday.
In the motion, Converset’s attorneys, Jeffrey Terrill and Jeffrey Stineburg, said in preparation for the trial, the defense has hired an expert witness, Dr. Gregory Davis, to testify at trial.
They said Davis potentially is unavailable to appear at trial the week of Sept. 13 because he is first set for a civil trial the same week. The civil case is still scheduled at this time, they said in the motion.
Squiller rescheduled the trial for March 7-11 of 2022 and set a new final pre-trial conference for Dec. 9.
In a supplemental list of defendant’s witnesses, Davis’ contact information is listed as the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Kentucky. According to the list, Davis will testify within his area of expertise regarding his review of the autopsy, photographs, autopsy report and all other related matters.
According to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Converset admitted striking her husband multiple times in the back with various objects and found him dead in his bed the next morning.
Indiana State Police said that on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office began a death investigation in the 1100 block of Franklin Street in Garrett. A man identified as David Allen Converset, 51, of Garrett, was found deceased at a residence. An autopsy conducted by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne revealed evidence suggesting death by other than accidental or natural causes.
An autopsy showed that Mr. Converset had suffered multiple rib fractures, which caused a collapsed lung and bleeding, and that the injuries were not consistent with a fall, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Converset admitted getting into a physical altercation with her husband in the evening hours of May 23. She told police that she went at Mr. Converset and kicked him in the chest, knocking him over. She told police she pushed him, and he fell into a chair and the edge of the wall, the affidavit said.
She admitted to striking Mr. Converset multiple times in the back with various objects and later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning, police said in the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.