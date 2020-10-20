Our “Co-parenting with a toxic ex” series continues today with a thought to consider about your parenting plan, or co-parenting plan.
What does your current parenting plan that is included in your temporary or final orders look like? If you don’t have one, want to create one, or maybe even have your current parenting plan modified, here are some considerations, if you are co-parenting with a toxic ex.
Creating a parenting plan or co-parenting plan with a toxic ex is going to require elements of the plan to be very specific. If you leave no room for a gray area, it will be less likely for a toxic ex to be able to manipulate and control how the plan is put together.
I encourage documentation and say to my workshop attendees who are in difficult co-parenting situations, “document, document, document.” Documentation may prove to be very beneficial and helpful to the process of modifications, if you are following a parenting plan that is in need of change.
Just like with setting boundaries for communication, if you are using an online communication tool such as Our Family Wizard, AppClose or Talking Parents, you will then have documentation provided through that source, should you need it during a modification process.
For each thing that you include in your parenting plan or co-parenting plan, you will need to give each one very careful consideration to the written specifics, if your co-parent is toxic. A regular standard agreement outline sometimes just does not work in some co-parenting situations, and co-parenting with a toxic ex could possibly warrant more detail and specific considerations as it is being written. Seek legal counsel, should you feel the need for help, for that to happen.
You may have good intentions for what you would like in your parenting plan or co-parenting plan, but protecting you from a possible hidden agenda from a toxic ex is the reason for serious considerations for those specifics. More on co-parenting with a toxic ex next week.
I hope you all have a great week.
