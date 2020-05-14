AUBURN — City Councilman Robert “Mike” Walter will not face prosecution following his arrest last month on a trespassing charge.
An Auburn Police officer arrested Walter, 73, of Auburn, on the night of April 9 on suspicion of criminal trespassing, a Class A misdemeanor.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner released a statement Thursday saying she has reviewed the investigative file, “and she declines to file a criminal charge in this matter.”
Winebrenner said the incident does not fit the elements needed to prove criminal trespassing.
Walter, 73, was apprehended after allegedly leaving food for stray cats behind the Kroger store in the 1000 block of West 7th St., where he was employed, according to a court document.
A police officer said he found Walter behind the Kroger store at approximately 10:15 p.m. on April 9. The officer said he had gone to the area on several previous days and thrown away cardboard trays of cat food that had been left on the property.
According to the officer’s report, on April 9 he saw Walter walking his bicycle away from an area of trash bins. He said he asked Walter if he had been feeding cats, and Walter declined to answer.
The officer said he found a shallow, cardboard tray full of cat food, then saw that Walter possessed an empty bag of cat food, matching what was inside the cardboard tray.
The officer’s report said he placed Walter in handcuffs and advised him that he should have stayed away from the property.
Winebrenner’s statement said that in Indiana, criminal trespass under Indiana Code 35-43-2-2 is a crime with nine possible fact patterns. She wrote, “The ones that could apply in Walter’s case would require that the owner or its agent had denied entry by: 1. personal communication; 2. posting “no trespass” signs; 3. a court order; or 4. posting purple markings at the entrance to the property. There is no evidence that any of these things was in effect on April 9, 2020, the date of the arrest.
“There has been some confusion in this case because the commercial field south of Kroger where these events occurred was transferred on August 12, 2019. The new owner had not made the required personal communication, and the property was not otherwise posted on April 9, 2020.
“Additionally, there is no Indiana criminal statute prohibiting the feeding of animals, other than within hunting regulations, which don’t apply to cats in part because cats cannot be hunted,” Winebrenner concluded.
Walter could not be reached for conmment immediately.
