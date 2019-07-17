AUBURN — The 20th annual Auburn Police Golf Outing Fundraiser took place Friday at Bridgewater Golf Club.
In ideal weather, 31 teams participated in the 18-hole scramble event, which included several contests and prizes.
Golf was followed by lunch, a silent auction and awards.
“The Auburn Police would like to thank all of the golfers, helpers, and the community, which generously supported the most successful event ever,” said Police Chief Martin D. McCoy.
The winning men’s teams were Community State Bank in first place with a score of 45 and the Elks in second with a round of 48. The first-place women’s team, with 57, represented Dekalb Metal Finishing.
Contest winners for men and women were:
• longest drive — Nate Marquis, Rene Hassett;
• long putt — Dave Bundy, Tonia Carper;
• closest to the pin — Austin Weimer, Toni Reynolds.
All of the winning teams and all of the contest winners donated their prizes back to increase the success of the event, McCoy said.
All proceeds from the event are used to fund many community policing programs, such as:
• RAD, Rape Aggression Defense classes for females;
• public firearm safety courses;
• house of worship and business safety programs;
• Shop with an Auburn Cop;
• a Christmas light tour for the elderly;
• three Auburn Police K-9s; and
• Emergency Response Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.