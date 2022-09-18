WATERLOO — Garrett and Eastside bands earned awards at Saturday’s DeKalb Invitational.
Eighteen bands competed across six classes throughout the day. The Baron Brigade wrapped up the evening performing in exhibition.
In Scholastic Class B, Eastside placed third, winning for best music. Bluffton placed first, winning the best visual award. Bishop Dwenger was second, winning best general effect.
Garrett was the only band in Open Class C, placing first and winning all three caption awards.
In Scholastic Class A, Snider placed first, winning for best music and tying for best visual. Columbia City was second, winning for best general effect and tying for best visual. Northrop was third, followed by Wayne and New Haven.
In Open Class D, first-place Woodlan won for best general effect and best visual effect. Second-place Triton won for best music. Whitko placed third and Adams Central was fourth.
In Open Class B, North Side placed first, winning for best general effect and best visual effect. Second-place East Noble won for best music. Huntington North was third and Leo was fourth.
Carroll was the only band in Open Class A, placing first and winning all three caption awards.
