These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 14-21. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Mohamed D. Aden, St. Paul, Minnesota, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Hadi E. Alamri, Kendallville, speeding, $136.50 (DC).
Robert J. Atkison, Hudson, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sarah H. Baugh, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Mandei L. Bedenfield, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Chad J. Blankenship, Ashley, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Daniel W. Bowser, Spencerville, speeding, $196 (DC).
Marsha K. Branson, Noblesville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Ian M. Brown, Omaha, Nebraska, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alyssa R. Bustos, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Paul A. Buta, Fort Wayne, speeding, $166 (ISP).
Elizabeth G. Chase, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
David A. Clement, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Virginia L. Conley, Waterloo, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Melissa A. Duran, Chickamauga, Georgia, speeding, $196 (DC).
Curtis L. Fee, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Warren P. Force, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Jenny M. Free, Mishawaka, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Julia L. Gieseking, Kendallville, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $160 (AUB).
Elder R. Perez Gonzalez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
James M. Gould, Franklin, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (DC).
Dylan Z.S. Griffin, Fort Wayne, no license when required, $173 (DC).
Jordan D. Harger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Amy M. Hartman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kaler R. Haynes, Fort Wayne, unlawful stopping, parking or standing, $171 (ISP).
Christian A. Hood, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Michael L. Johnson III, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Katrina D. Kelly, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (WPD); improper passing, $196 (WPD).
Kenneth A. Knick, Ashley, use of telecommunications device, $171 (DC).
Todd L. Lamle, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Charles M. Landis III, Daleville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Lori R. LaTurner, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Dominik J. Louden, Burton, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Sandra L. Malilowski, Auburn, failure to yield to right-of-way, $196 (DC).
Kairon D. Markey, Indianapolis, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Tania M. Martin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Wilondja Maurice, Indianapolis, driving while suspended, $235 (WPD).
Amanda N. Miller, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Joseph E. Miller, Bradford, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
Kylee A. Miller, Albion, speeding, $150 (DC).
Joshua J. Monroe, Toledo, Ohio, speeding, $184 (DC); expired license, $169 (DC); no insurance, $304 (DC).
Connie Mooney, Rochester, speeding, $150 (DC).
Clayton M. Mortazavi, Climax, Michigan, speeding, $190 (ISP).
Sherie M. Mosley, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Christian K. Ngandu, Florence, Kentucky, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Scott M. Oser, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Marjorie F. Parker, Butler, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Matthew E. Polen, Battle Creek, Michigan, failure to signal lane change, $165 (ISP).
Leah M. Pranger, Corunna, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (WPD).
Mariah T. Pratcher, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (ISP); expired registration, $175 (ISP).
Adrian E. Pratt, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Danielle A. Price, Angola, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Michelle K. Rauen, Arlington Heights, Illinois, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Christopher M. Reinoehl, Garrett, speeding, $150 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Andrew M. Rios, Fort Wayne, expired registration, $150 (DC).
Michael D. Sankey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Brian J. Saum II, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Grace E. Scharlach, Garrett, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Kyle A. Schultz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Heather M. Shaver, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brandon J. Smith, Auburn, U-turn not permitted, $190 (AS).
James A. Smith, North Branch, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Yar Sout, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brandon M. Thammavong, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Foua J. Tofiga Jr., LaGrange, speeding, $175 (DC).
Thomas J. Utnage, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
David A. Valenzuela, Ligonier, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Todd A. VanWagner, Fort Wayne, failure to stop at stop sign, $171 (BPD).
Joseph L. Vavra, Greenwood, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Sean M. White, Lansing, Michigan, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Noah J. Wickerham, Edgerton, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, $150 (WPD).
Shannon W. Wineland, Corunna, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ryan C. Workman, Corunna, speeding, $150 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
