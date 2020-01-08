AUBURN — Two Auburn city councilmen are seeking the Republican nomination for DeKalb County commissioner for the Southeast District.
Mike Watson and Kevin Webb filed as candidates at the DeKalb County Clerk's office Wednesday — the first day for candidates to register for Indiana's May 5 primary election.
They are seeking the nomination for the seat currently held by Don Grogg, who is not running for another term.
Also Wednesday, Todd Sanderson filed as a Republican candidate for DeKalb County commissioner for the Northeast District. That seat currently is held by Jackie Rowan, who also is not seeking reelection.
Three Republican incumbents filed for reelection Wednesday: DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright; DeKalb County Council member at-large Marty Grimm; and DeKalb County Council member at-large Dave Yarde.
Leta Hullinger filed as a Republican candidate for DeKalb County recorder, seeking to replace Katie Firestone, who cannot run for reelection due to term limits.
Also filing Wednesday were:
• Republicans Larry Getts Jr., Marty Grimm, Rick Ring and Jackie Rowan as as candidates for state Republican Convention delegates; and
• Republicans Karen Bishop for Grant 2 precinct committeeman; Dave Yarde for Keyser 5 precinct committeeman; James Stahl for Richland precinct committeeman; Jackie Rowan for Union 3 precinct committeeman; Rick Ring for Union 5 precinct committeeman; and Marty Grimm for Union 9 precinct committeeman.
The deadline to file for the primary election is Feb. 7 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.