WATERLOO — DeKalb High School has been named a 2020 Best High School based on rankings published by U.S. News and World Report this week.
Superintendent Steve Teders said according to U.S. News & World Report, U.S. News 2020 Best High Schools numerically ranked nearly 18,000 schools nationwide this year.
The Best High Schools rankings are produced in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm. U.S. News does not collect data directly from high schools. All data comes directly from official third-party sources. U.S. News receives AP and IB data directly from the College Board and International Baccalaureate, respectively, for use in the rankings. The state assessment data and graduation rates are from each state, and other data comes from the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data.
DeKalb High School’s recognition placed it in the top 40% of all high schools ranked across the nation using six measures including: college readiness (30%); college curriculum breadth (10%); reading and math proficiency and performance (40%); underserved student performance (10%); and graduation rate (10%).
“With any recognition it symbolizes a team effort and the hard work and determination of our students and staff alike. We are proud of the recognition our students, staff, and community receives and believe it is richly deserved,” Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.