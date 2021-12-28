WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board voted Dec. 21 to participate in a program to help recoup delinquent payments on expenses associated with curricular materials.
The Association of Indiana Counties Tax Refund Exchange and Compliance System (TRECS) program assists governmental agencies in recovering outstanding debt against pending state personal income tax refunds.
Using the TRECS program to recover outstanding debt recently became available to schools and is more efficient and costs less than typical collection methods, said the district’s Chief Financial Officer, Steve Snider.
Snider said each school year, the district establishes essential curricular fees, with a focus on continued cost reductions where possible.
Snider said in an effort to provide as much flexibility to families as possible, the district has enacted payment plans that allow families to spread curricular fees into smaller, more manageable amounts, payable at regular intervals throughout the year.
For those families who financially qualify, state curricular assistance is offered as part of the free and reduced lunch process. Families can qualify for a per-student account credit that typically equates to about $80, Snider explained.
Even with these tools in place, Snider said, the district has a number of families who do not make an effort to pay their curricular fees each year.
“With the textbook fund being a self-sustaining fund where curriculum is purchased from the revenue generated by the curricular fees charged each year, this has become an issue,” Snider said in a memo to the board.
Snider said over the past six years, fees have decreased by 27.98-43.05%. However, over the past six years, the district has accumulated $622,606 in outstanding, uncollected fees, he added.
Snider said it is important to note that no student who qualifies for state curricular assistance or who has opted into a payment plan with the school will have their data reported to the TRECS program.
Also, on Snider’s recommendation, the board approved canceling prior years’ debt in its student fee management system from 2016-17 through 2020-21 in order to narrow the focus to this school year.
