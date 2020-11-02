AUBURN — For DeKalb County Special Olympics coach Rob Allen and his athletes, it's not just about winning and tournaments.
“It’s just getting to be like everybody else,” Allen said of the Special Olympics program.
Allen’s dedication and passion for the program and its participants were recognized recently when he was named Indiana’s Spirit of Special Olympics Coach of the Year. The award was announced at the organization’s annual state conference, which was held virtually on Oct. 24.
Allen, of Auburn, was nominated for the award by the DeKalb County Special Olympics program and was one of 10 finalists for the state award.
Allen joined the DeKalb County program in 2010 when it was in its second year of operation. His son, Brady, now age 26, had just joined, and he felt strongly that he needed to “give back,” the nomination stated. Allen signed up as a volunteer, a management team member and as a coach.
He started a basketball program with three young athletes who never had played basketball before.
“That little team developed into an amazing basketball program. In 2018, DeKalb Basketball represented Indiana at the USA Games in Seattle. Despite being the smallest, youngest and least experienced team in Seattle, they went undefeated and won a national championship. It took 16 months of intense training, conditioning and game strategy to develop a team that believed they 'could.' That amazing success story reflects the leadership, talent, commitment and inspiration that Rob and his coaching staff brought to the culture of athletic competition in DeKalb County,” according to the nomination.
In addition to being the county program’s treasurer, management team member and fundraising co-chair, he also is the program’s sports coordinator.
“In that role, he ensures that the culture and spirit of Special Olympics is deeply embedded into our entire sports program and is reflected in every sports practice and competition. He achieves this with integrity, passion, humility, cooperation and the love of sport and love of athlete,” the nomination stated.
“Through Rob’s leadership, our Special Olympics program is a culture of imagination, belief, acceptance, recognition and improvement. He is relentlessly dedicated to providing effective training practices, healthy competitiveness, belief in one’s ability, the value of teammates and personal accountability for one’s attitude and treatment of others.”
Allen is the head coach for basketball, flag football and soccer. He is an assistant coach for track and field and a volunteer for bowling and swimming.
As a coach, he said, his philosophy is to instill in his athletes “to be accountable for yourself.”
“Do the best you can do, whatever that is. But in the process don’t get so hung up on winning and losing that you make bad decisions because all you want to do is win,” Allen said.
“Winning’s fun. I’m competitive. I love to win. But we talk about it a lot with the athletes, that it’s not the end of the world if you get beat. Before every game we have a huddle on the sideline and I ask the athletes, 'What’s the one thing you can control?' And I pick one of them out and they all know the answer. And the answer is 'myself.'”
Allen said that while winning the gold medal in basketball in Seattle, as well as victories at other tournaments, were special, those wins are not necessarily the highlights of his time in Special Olympics.
Rather, he points to instances such as when Special Olympics athletes were invited to practice with the DeKalb High School football team and participated in a flag football scrimmage with the high school players.
“That was a moment, I just sat back and watched it and thought. ‘This is amazing.’ How many of our parents ever thought they would see their kid on that field? And the high school football players were having a blast. It was this moment of acceptance. This is what it looks like. Its just a whole bunch of kids having a good time,” Allen recalled.
For Allen, Special Olympics has become a family affair. With son Brady participating as an athlete and Allen serving in his multiple roles, Allen’s mother, Connie Allen, serves as the program’s county coordinator and his son, Nick, also is a certified volunteer.
“She’s extremely passionate, like I am, about giving the athletes something in life that they wouldn’t get otherwise. She conveys that message out in the community so we get a ton of support,” he said of his mother.
Of his son, Nick, Allen added, “Nick treats (the athletes) with genuine respect. And he likes to be with them. They sense and know that his feelings toward them are genuine.”
“My wife Andrea plays a big part in this,” Allen added. “One, she supports the time and effort I put into Special Olympics and, more important, she is a great person to discuss my ideas and concerns with. She is someone whose ideas and thoughts are always insightful and helps me on my journey. I’d be in trouble without her.”
Allen also credits his fellow coaches and others in the community who have supported the program as well as demonstrated and taught the quality of respect.
“I had good role models in our community. There’s a lot of good people out there,” Allen said.
Reflecting on being named Indiana’s coach of the year, Allen is humble.
“I’m proud of it. Excited. Hopefully it’s just another way to keep our organization on the map — keep Special Olympics and our athletes out in the public eye,” Allen said. “It’s just another opportunity, I think, just to remind people, 'Hey we’re here.' I’m just a vehicle to help our athletes be seen.”
“Rob Allen is devoted to teaching athletes the joy of sport, the art of living a healthy and good life and the importance of love of others,” Allen’s nomination concluded.
“He is the embodiment of the Spirit of Special Olympics.”
